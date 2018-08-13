City Park strollin’ and rollin’

On Saturday morning, over 200 cars were present with their owners to visit with the Gallipolis community. Cars present included rat rods, hot rods, modern muscle cars, European imports, trucks and off-road vehicles. Cars lined all sidewalks and provided rows and roads for car enthusiasts to enjoy. Cars were brought to the park from all over the region reportedly, some traveling over an hour in some cases.

