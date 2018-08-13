GPD investigates separate shooting, pursuit

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Police Department is investigating two separate events over the weekend, one a reported shooting and the other a pursuit of a fleeing suspect at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

According to Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Gallia Sheriff’s Office and GPD took part in a pursuit that resulted in the arrest of Richard Clements, Jr., 40, of Gallipolis, Friday night. He was wanted for a warrant out of Athens County. Law enforcement initiated a traffic stop after Clements reportedly failed to stop behind a stop bar at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Pine Street. Police pursued him as reports say Clements fled on Pine Street, Ohio 160 and then onto US 35. Law enforcement eventually utilized a tire deflating device to stop the fleeing vehicle near the Ohio 850 exit on US 35.

In a separate incident, Gallipolis police took one man into custody in relation to reported shootings being investigated on Fifth Avenue. Officers reported to the 600 block of Fifth Avenue around 3:03 p.m., Sunday afternoon, after a woman reported her home was being shot and she locked herself in the bathroom. A person of interest is currently in custody and GPD is discussing with Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren potential charges. Of four reports, officers have confirmed two shooting incidents.

Police began investigating last Tuesday when a home on Fifth Avenue had reported pistol rounds fired at it and a gun was discovered at the scene.

