OVRDC receives Auditor of State Award

OHIO VALLEY — A recent financial audit of Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) by the Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office has returned a clean audit report for the period ending December 31, 2017.

OVRDC’s record keeping has earned it the Auditor of State Award for the sixth year in a row. The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission is a public regional planning commission established by agreement among its members pursuant to Section 713.21 of the Ohio Revised Code, as amended. Acting in the capacity of a Regional Planning Commission, OVRDC coordinates federal, state and local resources to encourage development in 12 southern Ohio counties: Adams, Brown, Clermont, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

OVRDC works with local communities and organizations to secure Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), US Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA), and Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) funding. OVRDC is also designated by t he Ohio Department of Transportation as a Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report: The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles); The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single audit findings or questioned costs; The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: Ethics referrals, Questioned costs less than $10,000, Lack of timely report submission, Reconciliation, Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit, Findings for recovery less than $100, Public meetings or public records.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-16.jpg