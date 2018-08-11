Candidates, levies nearly set for Nov. election

MEIGS COUNTY — The November General Election ballot is nearly set after this week’s filing deadline.

Four county-wide offices are up for election in November, one of which may be contested. Several villages, townships and two school districts will be voting on tax levies, while electric aggregation will be on the ballot in Pomeroy and county-wide.

There may be one contested judge seat on the November ballot. Trenton Cleland and Michael “Mick” Barr have both filed for the County Court Judge seat which was held by the late Steve Story. Cleland’s petition has been certified; Barr’s petition is likely to be considered at the Board of Elections meeting on Tuesday morning.

Unopposed on the November ballot are Tim Ihle for county commissioner, Mary Byer-Hill for auditor and Linda Warner for common pleas judge.

As for levies and issues, electric aggregation will be on the ballot in both the county and Pomeroy. A vote for aggregation would allow for the village or county (depending on the issue) to negotiate electric rate for customers in their covered area. Should it be approved, residents would have the option to “opt-out” individually if they do not wish to be part of it.

In Pomeroy, voters will also be asked to consider a 2 mill additional levy for police protection and a 3 mill renewal for fire protection.

In Middleport, voters will be asked to consider a 2 mill additional levy for police protection.

In Rutland Village, voters will be asked to consider a 2 mill additional levy for general operating expenses.

Southern Local voters will consider a 4 mill renewal levy for current expenses.

Voters in Alexander Local will once again have the option to approve a 1 percent income tax for current operating expenses. This is the fourth attempt for an income tax levy in recent years by the district.

Township levies are as follows:

Salem — .5 mill additional for providing and maintaining vehicles, etc.;

Rutland — 1 mill renewal for fire protection;

Letart — 1 mill renewal for fire protection;

Orange — 2 mill additional for road maintenance;

Bedford — .5 mill renewal for fire protection and other emergency services;

Lebanon — 1 mill replacement for fire protection;

Sutton — 1 mill additional for fire protection.

All levies and issues must be approved by the Secretary of State’s Office for ballot placement.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.