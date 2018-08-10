Gallia August indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in August and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Timber M. Goelling, 28, of Gallipolis, one count of Complicity to Theft, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Randall A. Ashworth Jr., 29, of Gallipolis, one count of Theft, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Cole Bartrum, 46, of Gallipolis, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Michael L. Bender, 41, of Thurman, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the Third-Degree. Christine A. Gates, 50, of Thurman, one count of Aggravated Robbery, a felony of the First-Degree. Aaron O. Moseley, 39, of Reynoldsburg, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the Fifth-Degree. Jeaneen L. Casey, 49, of Bidwell, one count of Burglary, a felony of the Fourth-Degree.

Christopher T. Dray, 34, of Gallipolis, three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the Fifth-Degree. Robert M. Waugh, 29, of Gallipolis, two counts of Forgery, felonies of the Fifth-Degree. Sarah Jane Ramey, 37, of Gallipolis, one count of Burglary, a felony of the Second-Degree; and two counts of Breaking and Entering, felonies of the Fifth-Degree. Melissa I. Sibley, 29, of Vinton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the Fifth-Degree; and two counts of Possession of Drugs, felonies of the Fifth-Degree. Joseph E. Williams, 39, of Dayton, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Christopher S. McAvena, 21, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Thomas L. Ball, 37, of Rio Grande, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree.

Mark E. Simms, 36, of Crown City, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Zachary A. Henry, 27, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Matthew C. Cook, 27, of Milton, West Virginia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Jessica N. Clendenen, 34, of New Haven, West Virginia, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Tiffany E. Glover, 34, of Columbus, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree. Melissa M. McCarty, 35, of Gallipolis, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the Fourth-Degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/08/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-14.jpg