GPD investigates Fifth Ave shooting

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis police are investigating a reported shooting on Fifth Avenue made Tuesday evening at a residence.

“Our original call was around 11:24 p.m.,” said Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer. “It was regarding shots fired on Fifth Avenue. Officers went over there, didn’t see anybody or locate anything. At roughly fifteen after midnight, we responded to (the 600 block of) Fifth Avenue, where a resident reported that their house had been shot with windows broke and that several shots had been fired at their house. Officers are currently investigating and don’t have a lot of information to go on. A gun was recovered at the scene.”

No one was home at the time of the reported shooting and no one was injured. Reportedly pistol rounds were fired at the residence.

Boyer requests anyone with knowledge of the incident to share any information they may have and call 740-441-6020.

