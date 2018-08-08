Posted on by

Vertical Church to open, corner of 2nd and Court


Vertical Church will be opening this fall at the corner of Second and Court Street in Gallipolis, says its banner. According to verticalgallipolis.org, its core group is meeting regularly Sundays at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Quality Inn Meeting Room off Ohio 7. Jon Mollohan serves as pastor with the church.

Dean Wright | OVP

