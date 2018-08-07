Troopers seize $40k worth of opioids

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers recently filed felony drug charges against two Michigan men after a traffic stop in Gallia County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 1,000 Oxycodone pills valued at approximately $40,000.

On August 2 at 7:52 p.m., troopers stopped a 2017 Dodge Caravan with Florida registration for marked lanes and following too close violations on U.S. 35 near milepost 9. Criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Deshawn D. Scott, 28, and passenger, Malik F. Perry, 23, both of Detroit, were incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in a schedule II substance, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, both could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

Last year, troopers removed 32,260 doses of opiate from Ohio’s roadways. For a complete list of drug arrests by county visit: www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/statistics/statdocs/Highlights/2018/Drugs.pdf.

Two Detroit men arrested