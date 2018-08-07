Ben Davis and Band headline Hot Summer Nights

GALLIPOLIS — Thursday evening, in the Pavilion at the French Art Colony, the featured entertainment will be Ben Davis Jr. and his Band.

For several years, he has been successfully connecting with fans of his twangy rock n’ roll music, through his, supporters say,”down home” lyrics. Combined with his work ethic and life-based songwriting, using a simple format, he shares his story with the audience.

A native of Jackson County, Ohio, he has the genuine ability to unify and connect to people, through the music he loves to make. He shows the heart and dedication of an artist, who truly lives through his craft. He will be performing with his band-mates, Eric Miller, Dennis Wolfe and a special guest.

Gates will open Thursday evening at the Pavilion, on the grounds of the FAC, at 6 p.m. Catering the food for the evening will the Colony Club, with legal beverages also available for purchase. In addition, tickets will be for sale, to win a stay at a beach front Garden City condo. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. A winner will be drawn on August 30, the final night of Hot Summer Nights. In addition, original “Hot Summer Nights” tee-shirts may be purchased. All proceeds from both sales will be used to buy fans for the Pavilion, to make it more comfortable, during the hot summer months.

Admission is $5 per person and is free for FAC members, as a benefit. For a schedule of the upcoming live music performances, in the Pavilion each Thursday evening through August, or for any additional information, call the French Art Colony at 740-446-3834.

Ben Davis Jr. and Band will be performing at this week's Hot Summer Nights.

Staff Report

Submitted by Marianne Campbell for the French Art Colony

