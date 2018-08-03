Firearms, drugs seized in search warrant

CHESHIRE — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin announced Friday that the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 1614 State Route 554 near the Village of Cheshire in Gallia County, Friday morning which resulted in the discovery of suspected heroin and a firearm.

At approximately 9:10 a.m., detectives with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office along with the United State Marshals Service, acting on a tip from the public, went to a residence in search of a female parole violator from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. That female was located and taken into custody and she has been identified as Hannah N. Overstreet, 23, of Cheshire. Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that narcotics were present at the residence where the arrest was made. Based upon the information which was developed, a search warrant was issued and a search of the residence was conducted. As a result of this search, suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were located.

“The events which transpired today are a direct result of our relationship with both local, state and federal agencies and the proactive enforcement efforts we are taking daily. This has always been my promise to the citizens of Gallia County that we would use every law enforcement resource at our disposal to safeguard our communities,” said Champlin.

This case remains under investigation and further charges are pending after consultation with Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office. Champlin encourages the public to keep feeding his office tips either through his deputies or by leaving an anonymous message on the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 740-446-6555.

