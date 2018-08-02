One killed in motorcycle crash

POMEROY — A Shade man was killed as the result of a motorcycle crash in Meigs County earlier this week, according to Highway Patrol.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Gallipolis Post, at approximately 7 p.m. on July 30, William A. Smith, 41, of Shade was traveling eastbound on State Route 681 near milepost nine in Meigs County.

Smith was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a traffic sign. After striking the sign, he reportedly continued over an embankment and was thrown from the motorcycle as it overturned.

The crash was not discovered until Thursday (Aug. 2) according to Sgt. Rowe with the Gallipolis Post.

Smith was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

In addition to Highway Patrol, Meigs EMS, Pomeroy Fire Department, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Meigs County Coroner’s Office were on the scene.