Fair pushes forward with relocation hopes

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Junior Fair Board is continuing with efforts to move the fair site from its current location to one south of the grounds off Jackson Pike.

“We had to cancel (pull) track activities (Tuesday evening) because of continued rain,” said Board Secretary Tim Massie, Tuesday. “We had a lot of out of town people who had to travel so we had to make a call. Some were coming from two hours away.”

“We’ve got a plan in place in the event of flooding and all that to put into gear,” said Massie,” but if it floods we’re pretty much done for the week. We’d probably have to cancel all of our activities if a flooding does occur, but this is one of the major reasons why we’ve been trying to push the relocation effort for years.”

Massie said in the mid-70s is when he and colleagues felt the flooding of the fair grounds had become “more of an issue.”

“There has always been concern and as more construction and building occurred in our watershed area, there’s no place for the water to go so it comes down to the low point that is us,” said Massie. “It’s not a thing that stays up long term. It’s a short term event as far as flooding but it has a big effect because it can prevent us from using the grounds for days or a week or more sometimes.”

Some construction has been started at a new building site south of the current fair grounds, said Fair Board President Danella Newberry during the fair opening ceremony Monday. There are three buildings, constructed with labor and materials donated by Thomas Do-It Center. However, infrastructure still needs completed before the buildings can be utilized. Newberry and Massie cited the need for gravel roads, water and sewer lines as well as power lines.

“Eventually we want to start having some events scheduled so we can make some income from those facilities and hopefully get some interest to complete those,” said Massie. “It’s in the air before we think we can finish up and use them. It’s going to take several dollars to get them suitable.”

“Kids and parents are worried about projects this week,” said Massie. “They shouldn’t have to worry about their project. They worked for months to get them ready to showcase and now they’re (when it rains) having to worry about whether my project is going to be okay this week. That’s why we want to move the fairgrounds, also because of safety reasons.”

For individuals wishing to contact the Gallia Junior Fair in regards to its relocation project, they can visit www.galliacountyfair.org for more information or find a fair board member at the grounds during the week of fair.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-22.jpg