The Belle’s annual visit

The Belle of Cincinnati returned Monday for the annual dinner cruise. The cruise is a fundraiser for the Point Pleasant River Museum and has become a popular event and night out for local residents. The Belle is known as the flagship of BB Riverboats and is described as being a “majestic and ornate beauty,” by her owners. According to BB Riverboats, the Belle is also known for allowing visitors to “cruise in ultimate comfort and luxury surrounded by a lavish Victorian decor, appointed with sumptuous details.”

The Belle of Cincinnati returned Monday for the annual dinner cruise. The cruise is a fundraiser for the Point Pleasant River Museum and has become a popular event and night out for local residents. The Belle is known as the flagship of BB Riverboats and is described as being a “majestic and ornate beauty,” by her owners. According to BB Riverboats, the Belle is also known for allowing visitors to “cruise in ultimate comfort and luxury surrounded by a lavish Victorian decor, appointed with sumptuous details.” https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_0731.Belle_.jpg The Belle of Cincinnati returned Monday for the annual dinner cruise. The cruise is a fundraiser for the Point Pleasant River Museum and has become a popular event and night out for local residents. The Belle is known as the flagship of BB Riverboats and is described as being a “majestic and ornate beauty,” by her owners. According to BB Riverboats, the Belle is also known for allowing visitors to “cruise in ultimate comfort and luxury surrounded by a lavish Victorian decor, appointed with sumptuous details.”