OVS season opens September

GALLIPOLIS — The Ohio Valley Symphony returns to the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre stage on September 8 to kick off their 29th season with five concerts and five new conductors.

September 8 features the music of the master, an entire concert of Beethoven. Maestro Tim Berens takes the podium to lead The Ohio Valley Symphony in Beethoven’s Prometheus Overture and Symphony No. 2. OVS audiences know Berens for his guitar performances and his arrangement of the O. O. McIntyre Suite in 2017, but colleagues also regard him as a skilled conductor as well. This concert sponsored by the Ohio Valley Bank will also feature Michael Chertock performing The Emperor Concerto, often held as one of Beethoven’s greatest compositions.

November 3 features violinist Christina Nam performing the Korngold Violin Concerto. The 15 year-old is a veteran on the concert stage having already soloed with the Cleveland and Cincinnati Orchestras. The OVS will be led through their paces under the direction of Keitaro Harada, Associate Conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Since Korngold composed scores for numerous films, Maestro Harada has chosen to program music from a number of other movie scores such as Sound of Music, Schindler’s List, West Side Story, Raiders of the Lost Ark and more.

Gallipolis resident and Director of Orchestras at Ohio University, Steven Huang will lead The Ohio Valley Symphony through their holiday paces on December 1. Sponsored by Holzer Clinic, the event has often been regarded as a sold out season favorite.

March 30 marks the thirtieth anniversary of the first Ohio Valley Symphony concert on the Ariel stage and violinist Elizabeth Pitcairn wanted to help celebrate that milestone along with concert sponsor Pleasant Valley Hospital. Owner of the infamous Stradivarius Red Violin, Pitcairn will play Wieniawski Violin Concerto No. 2. Under the baton of Maestra Miriam Burns, a former cover conductor for the New York Philharmonic. The Ohio Valley Symphony will also perform Stravinsky’s ballet music The Firebird Suite.

The final concert of the season features the premier of Grammy nominated Frank Proto’s Concerto for Bass and Guitar as well as his Sketches of Gershwin for Clarinet and Strings. Joining Proto will be guitarist Tim Berens, principal arranger for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. The second half of the concert will showcase Berens’ arrangements all led by Maestro Peter Stafford Wilson. Wilson is Music Director with the Springfield and Westerville Symphonies and the Tulsa Ballet and formerly Associate Director of the Columbus Symphony.

Ohio Valley Symphony performances are at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Ariel Opera House at 426 Second Avenue in downtown Gallipolis. Tickets for the five concert season are $110 for adults, $100 for seniors, $50 for students and $290 for a family and include a pre-concert chat at 6:45 p.m. and a post-concert reception to meet the artists. Read more about the season and the artists and purchase tickets online at ohiovalleysymphony.org or at the box office at 428 Second Avenue.

