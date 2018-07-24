Stephens comes to FAC

GALLIPOLIS — Featured artist this Thursday, for Hot Summer Nights, in the Pavilion on the grounds of the French Art Colony, will be Sam Stephens.

A well-known and much admired musician from Mason County, he is a graduate of Point Pleasant High School. He has been a regular performer for Hot Summer Nights, since the series began three years ago. A versatile musician and singer, known for his skill playing saxophone and keyboard, his music covers many eras and genres.

As he expresses it, “I have been tagged with being a ‘One Man Band’, which probably fits.”

Due to his popularity throughout this area, a large crowd is expected Thursday evening. The gates at the Pavilion will open at 6 p.m., with food available for a donation and legal beverages for purchase. The music will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Also available for sale, will be tickets to win a stay at a beachfront Garden City condo. Tickets are $5 each, or three for $10. A winner will be announced on the final night of Hot Summer Nights, August 30. All proceeds from the ticket sales will be used to purchase fans for the Pavilion, to make it more comfortable, during the hot summer months.

Original design Hot Summer Nights tee-shirts will also be for sale, with those proceeds to also be used for the addition of fans in the Pavilion.

Next week, on August 2, there will not be a musical performance in the Pavilion, as it is Gallia County Junior Fair Week, and Thursday evening’s live musical entertainment on stage at the rair, will feature the popular vocal star, Natalie Grant. The musical series in the Pavilion will resume on August 9, featuring Ben Davis, Jr., whose music is described as “an alternate country sound that makes for easy listening.”

Admission is $5 per person and is free for FAC members, as a benefit. For a full schedule of the live music performances in the Pavilion or for any additional information, call the French Art Colony, at 740-446-3834.

Submitted by Marianne Campbell for the French Art Colony.

Sam Stephens https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_Sam-Stephens-2.jpg Sam Stephens