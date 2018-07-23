Bossard to hold genealogy workshops

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Memorial Library will be spending its Aug. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. teaching Gallia and any who wish to learn how to study their own genealogy.

According to Adult Programming Associate Lynn Pauley, she will teach the day’s opening presentation “How do I begin: Beginning Genealogy.” She says she has over 40 years of experience researching genealogy as she started studying her own family tree in junior high.

“If you’ve never done it before and would like to get started, I’m going to teach it,” said Pauley. “The second session is going to be pretty much what can the library offer someone in the search of family.”

Bossard’s Randall Fulks is anticipated to teach the second part of the day’s programming with Pauley.

These databases include Ancestry Library Edition — which is only available from inside the library, and the following databases are available from home with a library card — Fold3, Heritage Quest, Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps, Archives Unbound County and Regional Historical Atlases of Ohio, a new database African American Heritage and the library’s digital newspaper archive, said Pauley.

After a few brief breaks, Phyllis McLaughlin of Twisted Roots Genealogical Services will present “DNA and Genealogy: I Have my DNA Test, Now What?”

According to Twistedrootsresearch.com, “She has attended the Salt Lake Institute for Genealogy (2013-15); the Genealogical Research Institute at Pittsburgh (2014, 2016); and the Forensic Genealogy Institute of the Council for the Advancement of Forensic Genealogy (2015)…McLaughlin offers presentations to large and small groups on a number of topics, including the basics of traditional genealogy research for beginner and intermediate researchers, as well as more specialized topics including early photography and using clues to determine when a photograph was taken or the identity of the subjects.”

The Gallia County Genealogical Society as well as the John Gee Black Historical Center are anticipated to be present to speak with visitors who wish to learn more about their past and how to start. The Gallia Genealogical Society has access to county wills and estates dating back to the 1800s and the John Gee Black Historical Center has documented and taught the history of Gallia’s Underground Railroad.

