Gallia July indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in July and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Ryan E. Caldwell, 19, of Bidwell, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree. Ricky L. Gleason, 28, of Gallipolis, two counts of Aggravated Arson, felonies of the first-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Derrick M. Miller, 31, of Leon, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third-degree. Zachary L. Taylor, 25, of Gallipolis, one count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a felony of the fourth-degree. Doris Frye, 35, of Patriot, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Conrad Berkley II, 37, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Greg Fooce, 45, of Gallipolis, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree. Joel Aaron Johnson, 34, of Patriot, one count of Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Aaron Randall Garrett, 29, of Gallipolis, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Michael Brumfield, 35, of Pomeroy, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Terry Qualls Jr., 41, of Gallipolis, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth-degree. Amy Jo Mannon, 36, of Bidwell, one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Matthew C. Cook, 27, of Milton, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Hollie C. Dugan, 31, of Middleport, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Brittany M. Black, 30, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Patron M. Steele Jr., 27, of Dayton, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree. Patrick S. Caldwell, 29, of Bidwell, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree. Tommy M. Pennington Jr., 43, of Vinton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree.

William D. Dewberry, 27, of Trotwood, three counts of Possession of Heroin, felonies of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, felonies of the fifth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Deontae D. Scott, 28, of Dayton, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. Jeremiah L. Mulllins, 25, of Vinton, four counts of Possession of Heroin, felonies of the fifth-degree; and four counts of Trafficking in Heroin, felonies of the fifth-degree. Karie L. Goody, 36, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Kimberly D. Rusk, 40, of West Columbia, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Ryan S. Donohue, 24, of Vinton, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree. Austin Vance, 19, of Gallipolis, one count of Breaking and Entering, a felony of the fifth-degree. William L. Garnes, 31, of Vinton, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree. Matthew B. Pelfrey, 39, of Vinton, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Alfonso J. Johnson, 28, of Vinton, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth-degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree. Joseph L. Keefer, 38, of Shadyside, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Savanna C. Coleman, 28, of Bidwell, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jeremy A. Nichols, 41, of Cheshire, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Joshua T. Cook, 35, of Gallipolis, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the first-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-14.jpg