Additional information released in alleged vehicular death

SOUTHSIDE — A Jackson County, W.Va., woman is facing a murder charge after a Gallipolis man reportedly died from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint by Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Peterson, on Thursday, July 19, Bunky S. Cline, 54, of Kenna was arrested for murder in the first degree. The initial complaint listed Cline’s address as Gallipolis, with the address changed to Kenna by the court.

The complaint stated, “Cline did enter her vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, and did run down and kill Carl F. Hooten (56). Cline admitted to Deputies that she had hit Hooton with her vehicle, but said it was not intentional.” Hooten was from Gallipolis.

Sheriff Greg Powers commented Cline and the deceased knew one another and the incident is believed to have not been a random act.

Cline was transported to Pleasant Valley Hospital where she consented to give a blood sample due to Sgt. Forrest Terry seeing and hearing alleged signs of impairment.

Powers commented the investigation into her state of possible impairment at the time of the incident remains ongoing.

“On observing the scene, it is obvious that Cline’s actions were more severe than just hitting Hooton and injuring him,” the complaint states. “Hooton appears to have been run over, then possibly run over again by the vehicle. The track marks from the vehicle cross over and over in the area where Hooton’s body was found. Cline had also knocked out two fence posts as she traveled through the camping area showing that she was probably chasing Hooton with the vehicle.”

Deputies responded to the area of Chief Cornstalk Pond in Southside in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, they found Hooton deceased from what appeared to be injuries sustained from a motor vehicle.

Cline was booked into the Western Regional Jail, without bond, at 4 a.m. on Friday, July 20, according to jail records.

Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Mason County EMS responded to the scene.

Sarah Hawley, managing editor of The Daily Sentinel, contributed to this article.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

