Get Healthy Meigs! hears committee updates

MIDDLEPORT – The Meigs County Health Department held their Get Healthy Meigs! committee meeting at the Meigs County Department of Jobs and Family Services on Thursday morning.

The Get Healthy Meigs! committee was formed to improve the well-being and health of Meigs County. The committee is part of the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) planning group.

Leanne Cunningham, the director of nursing at the health department, gave an update on the communicable disease report for Meigs County. From January 1 to May 31 there have been 23 cases of chlamydia, 39 cases of Hepatitis C, and 23 cases of influenza diagnosed and reported. There were other reportable diseases diagnosed during that time, but of a lower rate. There have been no Hep A cases confirmed in Meigs County.

A representative with the Ohio Access to Care Survey gave an update on the findings. Of the 37 people in Meigs County who have completed the survey, 26 of them do not think there are enough health care services available. Roughly 92 percent of people said they had health insurance for at least the last 12 months. Contact the health department for information on how to participate in the survey.

Ian Blache, who works for the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, is the director of the CHIP. The priority groups for the CHIP are substance abuse, maternal and child health, workforce development, chronic illness, and healthy behaviors. The subcommittees updated fellow Get Healthy Meigs! members on the strategies they made to achieve their goals to make the communities of Meigs County healthier.

The group updated the Quick Reference Guide, which is a full list of contacts for abuse, education, health care, family programs, assistance, libraries, etc. You can find a printable copy of the guide on the Meigs County Health Department’s website (meigs-health.com).

The committee heard from several stakeholders about health care services they provide and how to obtain an insurance plan.

For questions about these documents and services, contact the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to OVP

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

