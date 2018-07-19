Workin’ on the railroad

Volunteers from Ohio Valley Bank connect rails for the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum, Thursday afternoon. The museum is laying more track in anticipation of the addition of a passenger car and a locomotive engine to complement its caboose. Museum board members are already searching to rehabilitate the caboose alongside the original freight station building.

Volunteers from Ohio Valley Bank connect rails for the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum, Thursday afternoon. The museum is laying more track in anticipation of the addition of a passenger car and a locomotive engine to complement its caboose. Museum board members are already searching to rehabilitate the caboose alongside the original freight station building. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_DSC_0498.jpg Volunteers from Ohio Valley Bank connect rails for the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum, Thursday afternoon. The museum is laying more track in anticipation of the addition of a passenger car and a locomotive engine to complement its caboose. Museum board members are already searching to rehabilitate the caboose alongside the original freight station building. Dean Wright | OVP