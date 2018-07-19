Health dept. confirms Hepatitis A cases

GALLIPOLIS — Recently, the Gallia County Health Department has confirmed two positive cases of Hepatitis A in Gallia County.

One of these cases has been linked to a food handler at Arby’s located at 1521 State Route 7 South, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Arby’s Corporate, local management and employees have cooperated fully with the local and state health officials during this investigation. The Gallia County Health Department recommends individuals who ate at Arby’s from July 11 to July 18 get vaccinated for Hepatitis A for precautionary measures. To date, these are the only open investigations potentially related to the ongoing multi-state Hepatitis A outbreak. The Gallia County Health Department has been actively monitoring the situation in surrounding counties and vaccinating high risk populations in Gallia County. The department’s Facebook page states the second case involved an individual not employed in the food industry.

