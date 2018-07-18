Peppa and George visit Bossard

Bossard Memorial Library had Peppa Pig and her brother George visit the Riverside Room Wednesday afternoon for story time. Around 570 parents and children visited the event with a line wrapping around the corner of the library with families waiting to see the characters.

Bossard Memorial Library had Peppa Pig and her brother George visit the Riverside Room Wednesday afternoon for story time. Around 570 parents and children visited the event with a line wrapping around the corner of the library with families waiting to see the characters. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_DSC_0478.jpg Bossard Memorial Library had Peppa Pig and her brother George visit the Riverside Room Wednesday afternoon for story time. Around 570 parents and children visited the event with a line wrapping around the corner of the library with families waiting to see the characters. Dean Wright | OVP