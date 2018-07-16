Family celebrates 100 years with grandmother

Esther Thomas celebrates her 100th birthday with family at the Bob Evans Event Barn, Sunday afternoon. Thomas was born July 13, 1918. While some might consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, Thomas said she felt fortunate and loved by the friends and family who arrived to spend time with her as they celebrated her Friday birthday over the weekend.

Esther Thomas celebrates her 100th birthday with family at the Bob Evans Event Barn, Sunday afternoon. Thomas was born July 13, 1918. While some might consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, Thomas said she felt fortunate and loved by the friends and family who arrived to spend time with her as they celebrated her Friday birthday over the weekend. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_DSC_0458.jpg Esther Thomas celebrates her 100th birthday with family at the Bob Evans Event Barn, Sunday afternoon. Thomas was born July 13, 1918. While some might consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, Thomas said she felt fortunate and loved by the friends and family who arrived to spend time with her as they celebrated her Friday birthday over the weekend. Dean Wright | OVP