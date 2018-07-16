Posted on by

The Queen of the Mississippi visits again


The Queen of the Mississippi is making visits to Point Pleasant this week. The first set of passengers had their tour of the city Monday morning from 9 a.m.-noon. Though the ship left the riverfront Monday afternoon, it will be returning on Tuesday and the second set of passengers will be having a tour of the city on Wednesday morning from 9 a.m.-noon.

