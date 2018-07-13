One in custody following search of Middleport residence

MIDDLEPORT — One person was taken into custody on Friday as task force agents and local law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Middleport residence.

Middleport Police Chief Bruce Swift stated in a news release that on Friday, July 13, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia and Meigs Counties with the assistance of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Middleport Police Department executed a search warrant at 1087 Vine Street in the Village of Middleport.

Taken into custody was Floyd “Dale” Riffle, 56, of Middleport.

The search warrant was executed after a Meigs County Grand Jury returned a 13 count indictment on Riffle. The indictments included six counts of Possession of Drugs, six counts of Trafficking in Drugs, and one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity. All counts on the indictment are felonies of the fourth and fifth degree with the exception of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity which is a second degree felony.

During the execution of the search warrant, Task Force Agents located an undisclosed amount of suspected methamphetamine along with digital scales, plastic baggies containing residue, drug abuse instruments, and other drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was obtained with the assistance of Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, who the Major Crimes Task Force will further consult with on additional charges stemming from the execution of the search warrant.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Middleport Police Department, the Gallipolis Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.