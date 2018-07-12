River royalty returns to Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant is expected to be visited by not only one, but two river royalties.

The American Queen will be docking at Riverfront Park Friday, July 13 for the day. Denny Bellamy, Mason County tourism director, shared the ship’s passengers will be offered tours from 1-5 p.m. for exploration of Main Street and Fort Randolph.

According to Bellamy, on Sunday, July 15 until Wednesday, July 18 the Queen of the Mississippi will be returning to dock at Riverfront Park. Bellamy shared since the ship’s emergency visit to the city last month went so well, they have decided to visit again. He said the ship’s passengers will be offered tours on Main Street on Monday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 18 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Neither ship will be open for the public to tour, however, interested viewers may photograph and admire the ships from the Riverfront Park.

According to the American Queen Steamboat Company website, the American Queen is the largest steamboat ever built. The ship is described as “a gracious and elegant triumph of American ingenuity.” The American Queen is described as having an interior with an American Victorian era feel, but filled with modern amenities. The ship has is said to have “glistening woodwork, fresh flowers, and antiques” on board. The ship also offers passengers a chance to peruse various volumes in the Mark Twain Gallery, to participate in sing-a-longs in the Main Deck Lounge, or to enjoy a show in the Grand Saloon. The ship is described as combining the best of the old and the new and “epitomizes the grace and grandeur that has made river cruising a cherished American tradition for more than two centuries.”

According to the Cruise Critic website, the Queen of the Mississippi is an American Cruise Line paddlewheel riverboat which combines modern amenities with designs mirroring the days when steamboat paddlewheelers traveled the Mississippi River in the early 19th century. Voyages on the ship are described as being “an authentic paddlewheeler experience with all the comforts of home,” according to American Cruise Line. The ship was built in 2015, originally called the American Eagle, but took the name Queen of the Mississippi one year later. The ship has seven public lounges, one being the Magnolia Lounge and another being the Mark Twain Library and Chart Room.

Some information was used from the websites https://www.cruisecritic.com and https://www.americanqueensteamboatcompany.com https://www.americancruiselines.com in this article.

The Queen of the Mississippi is an American Cruise Line paddlewheel riverboat which combines modern amenities with designs mirroring the days when steamboat paddlewheelers traveled the Mississippi River in the early 19th century. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_0713-2-.jpg The Queen of the Mississippi is an American Cruise Line paddlewheel riverboat which combines modern amenities with designs mirroring the days when steamboat paddlewheelers traveled the Mississippi River in the early 19th century. Ed Lowe | Courtesy The American Queen is the largest steamboat ever built and is described as a gracious and elegant triumph of American ingenuity. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_0713.AQ_.jpg The American Queen is the largest steamboat ever built and is described as a gracious and elegant triumph of American ingenuity. Courtesy | American Queen Steamboat Company

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.