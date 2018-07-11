AAA7 hosts falls mitigation class

GALLIPOLIS — The Area Agency on Aging District 7 will soon hold a program to assist seniors in learning about environmental changes and exercises intended to increase quality of life while learning about fall risk mitigation.

The program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls,” is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants in the class learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance. Attending classes are aimed to help improve quality of life and independence with no charge to attend.

In a study of participants after six months following the A Matter of Balance program, 97 percent are more comfortable talking about their fear of falling; 97 percent feel comfortable with increasing their activity level; 99 percent plan to continue exercising; and 98 percent would recommend A Matter of Balance.

Upcoming classes in Gallia County will be held at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, located at 541 Second Avenue in Gallipolis. Sessions will be held from 9 am until 11 am, Tuesdays and Thursdays from August 7 through August 30.

If you are interested in participating in the upcoming A Matter of Balance series in Gallipolis, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 – Carla Cox (extension 284) or Jennifer Atkinson (extension 247). Class size is limited, so if you or someone you know is interested, call soon to reserve your spot. The registration deadline is July 31.

The local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The agency also offers an in-home assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/07/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-3.jpg