Bluegrass comes to Patriot

PATRIOT — Woodside Stage at 534 Woodside Road in Patriot will be hosting “Bluegrass in the Forest” this Saturday, starting at 7 p.m., featuring New Jasper Station and The Wonderhills.

“This is actually our sixth year,” said event organizer Beth Ruff. “We just built a stage out on our farm and we decided to do one event for the Outreach Center (in Gallipolis). The first year we raised $50 and maybe a grocery cart of food. We kept doing that every year and last year through the whole summer, we raised around $4,000 and had a bunch of food. It’s kept growing.”

Ruff said the stage holds an event once a month now with a $5 cover charge to pay for bands and then the rest of proceeds go to the Outreach Center. The first event of the summer was in June. Each show is a different set of musical talent.

“We’ll have our big Oktoberfest Food Drive, Oct. 6,” said Ruff. “People bring food and it’s a big moneymaker. We did about $2,000 last year (in fundraising).”

Ohio River Live has sponsored events this year, said Ruff, and promote live music throughout Gallia County. The group working with the Woodside Stage calls itself Promoters of the Performing Arts.

The primary purpose of the Outreach Center is to serve as a food pantry to recipients who meet federal income guidelines, in addition to providing clothing and household items individuals may need.

The mission of the Outreach Center aims to assist local churches, agencies and the community with resources to help those who are unable to meet emergency needs. The center has dispensed emergency food boxes and has assisted clients in the past at Woodland Centers, the American Red Cross, Serenity House Women’s Shelter workers and more. The organization also sells gently used furniture, clothing and appliances at its location at 275 State Street in Gallipolis.

