Local student named to AG’s Teen Ambassador Board

COLUMBUS — One local student is among those selected for the Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board.

Emmalea Durst, a student at Eastern High School, was the lone student from the Meigs and Gallia County area to be selected, according to a news release from Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office.

More than 300 students representing 52 Ohio counties were named to the Teen Ambassador Board for the upcoming school year.

The participants represent more than 160 schools throughout the state.

“We created this board to give Ohio high school students an opportunity to learn about law and government and to hear their ideas,” Attorney General DeWine said. “We look forward to working with this group of students.”

The mission of the Teen Ambassador Board is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government. The board is open to high school juniors and seniors from public, private, home, charter, and online schools located in Ohio.

Board members advise the Attorney General’s Office on issues relating to teens, and they work with their peers to develop solutions. They also attend presentations, hear from elected officials, interact with assistant attorneys general, and have the opportunity to participate in events around the state.

During the 2018 Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance and the 2017 Law Enforcement Conference, board members presented workshops on popular apps that teens use to help attendees understand the apps, potential dangers, and available security measures.

This year’s Teen Ambassador Board kick-off meeting will be held in August.