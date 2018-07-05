Fire in the sky above the Ohio

Area residents take in the fireworks at the annual Gallipolis River Recreation Festival, Wednesday evening. With a heat index within the 100s a majority of the day, it didn’t stop families and friends from gathering to celebrate American’s independence.

Dean Wright | OVP