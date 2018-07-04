Heat blazes Independence Day

GALLIPOLIS — The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday for Ohio with heat index values within the 100s as part of a continuing heat wave across the eastern and central U.S.

The service recommended during such incidents taking precautions for working inside or spending time outside. It is generally advised strenuous activity should be rescheduled for early mornings and evenings along with frequent breaks. Special attention should be given to seniors and children during such times.

According to the American Red Cross in 2015, in recent years, excessive heat has caused more deaths than all other weather events, including floods. A heat wave is a prolonged period of extreme heat, often combined with excessive humidity. Generally temperatures are 10 degrees or more above the average high temperature for the region during summer months, last for a long period of time and occur with high humidity as well.

Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Medical Services offers the following tips during extreme heat:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Consider spending the warmest part of the day in public buildings such as libraries, schools, movie theaters, shopping malls, and other community facilities. Circulating air can cool the body by increasing the perspiration rate of evaporation.

Eat well-balanced, light, and regular meals. Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.

Drink plenty of water and limit the intake of alcoholic beverages.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Take frequent breaks.

If you believe that you or someone may be suffering from heat stress, call 9-1-1 or consult a physician.