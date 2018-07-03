Gallipolis Rotary installs new president

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Rotary installed its new president for its upcoming year at the Holzer Medical Center during its regular meeting Tuesday morning.

Previous President Jenny Evans passed the reigns to Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church Priest-in-Charge A.J. Stack to serve as the new president of Gallipolis Rotary. District Governor Craig Maxey was present to swear Stack in with Assistant Governor Greg Ervin to introduce Maxey.

“I’m honored to be selected to be the president, ” said Stack. “Rotary is built on the idea that what we do for our fellow humans is more than what we do for ourselves. I think that in particular is something that the Gallipolis Rotary Club, especially, does a great job of living up to this community. As business owners and active community members and different representatives, we’ve made a commitment that our work as a group is for the betterment of our community. One of our mottoes is ‘Service about self.’ For me at least, that is the epitome for what we are called to be as humans, people who are more concerned about the people around them and their own welfare.”

Stack said the local club has made it its stated mission to focus “a lot of its energy on the opioid epidemic.” Nationally and internationally, Rotary has focused much of its efforts on eliminating the polio virus as well.

“Small clubs like ours that have a dedication to both local and international projects,” said Stack,” it’s thousands of small clubs around the world that have enabled Rotary International and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to have come so far against things like polio. Our local club is not only dedicated to local issues but unwaveringly supportive in working towards international projects.”

The Rotary Mile set to run July 4 is one of the clubs initiatives to support the battle against polio.

For more information, visit Gallipolisrotary.org or email Stack at fr.aj.stack@gmail.com.

Dean Wright can be reached 740-446-2342, ext. 2103.

A.J. Stack, left, is sworn in as the new Gallipolis Rotary President by Craig Maxey, right, district governor. Dean Wright | OVP