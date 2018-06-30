Foot pursuit results in arrest

GALLIPOLIS — A Gallipolis man was arrested Wednesday, a report says, after he led law enforcement in a foot pursuit from the 1400 block area of Eastern Avenue.

Gallipolis Police received a complaint of a couple walking and arguing about the male reportedly having an active warrant. An officer made contact with the couple in the 1400 block of Eastern Avenue where officers asked if the man was named Justin Roberts, 23.

According to reports, the man replied he was “Robertson.” An officer identified him as Roberts and was in the process of taking him into custody for an open warrant when he “jerked his arm away,” reports said.

Roberts then dashed across Eastern Avenue causing traffic to slow and swerve. Law enforcement pursued across the street as Roberts led the officer down Aleshire Avenue towards the Ohio River. The officer stopped pursuing once Roberts entered a treeline as he felt it might be too dangerous to continue due to high water and slippery banks. Backup was requested.

Another officer maintained a perimeter near Berger Avenue with the Gallia Sheriff’s Office deputies arriving to assist and maintain a perimeter along Eastern Avenue.

A Gallipolis police canine unit was dispatched to the scene to assist as law enforcement followed Roberts into the area of Cruzet Avenue. Roberts reportedly ignored commands to stop during the pursuit before law enforcement discovered him under a set of stairs connected to a building. Roberts then complied.

Roberts was eventually taken into custody and transported to Gallia County Jail.

Potential further charges are being reviewed.

