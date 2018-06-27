Bossard, FAC Storywalk returns

GALLIPOLIS — Bossard Memorial Library and the French Art Colony are once again teaming up to promote “storywalking” on the FAC property.

According to Bossard Adult Programming Associate Lynn Pauley, in 2017, former Director of the French Art Colony Joseph Wright, had “suggested to me that the gardens and grounds of the FAC would be a wonderful place for our patrons to visit and read a book while enjoying the great outdoors. At the time, we were thinking more along the lines of displaying a list of books at the library and suggesting that patrons check them out and then visit the FAC to read them (or start reading them). After much discussion, we decided that a permanent StoryWalk featuring children’s books was the way we wanted to proceed.”

With collaboration between the library and the French Art Colony and donations by the Gallipolis Kiwanis Club, Gallipolis Rotary Club, and Shaynaco, LLC, “we installed posts and frames along the perimeter of the FAC grounds,” said Pauley.

With the coming of new months, the collaborators intend to place a new children’s story within the frames.

“Last year, we thought we would only change out the story seven times a year, (January-February-March, April-May-June, July, August-September, October, November and December). By request, we are now changing them out every month other than a combined (months),” said Pauley.

Community members, adults and children, can read and follow the pages of the story as they walk from frame to frame along the path on FAC property. Since the grounds of the FAC are always open, the story can be read anytime. The only restriction to viewing is when there are events or weddings at the FAC. Also, there are no lights available to view the story when night falls. StoryWalk is a way to promote literacy, physical activity and parent or caregiver involvement.

Because baseball and summer often go hand-in-hand, said Pauley, July will feature “Bats at the Ballgame” by Brian Lies. The title will likely be installed this Friday, weather pending.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-8.jpg