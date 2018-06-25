Search operations stopped for missing man

ATHENS — Emergency crews have stopped the search for a man reported missing in the Hocking River in Athens on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Athens County Emergency Management Agency on Monday evening, “The Athens Fire Department was stopped all search operations for a missing man in the Hocking River. Search crews have searched approximately two miles of the river using sonar, search dogs, and rescue divers without any sign of the missing man.”

According to Athens EMA, the Athens Fire Department was dispatched about 8 p.m. Saturday on a report that a 29-year-old man was in the Hocking River in Athens and was swept downstream. First responders did not find any sign of the man and dispatched rescue boats to search the river. The man reportedly went into the river near Whites Mill, which is located near the intersection of State Route 682 and West Union Avenue in Athens.

The missing person is described as a 29-year-old white male, wearing black shorts and no shirt or shoes.

Other emergency agencies joined the search, which continued throughout the day Sunday and Monday before being called off.

Authorities have not released the name of the missing man.

Further north in Ohio, crews in Newark are also searching for a man who went missing in a local river.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office says crews have been searching for a man who went missing while floating down the Licking River on a raft with friends in Ohio.

The office confirmed a 22-year-old Newark man went missing in the Blackhand Gorge area around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s Col. Chad Dennis says witnesses say the man fell off the raft and went under. Dennis says several people tried to help him, but they never saw him resurface. Witnesses said the fast-moving water hampered their attempts to reach the man.

First responders also said the fast moving water prevented divers from entering the water Sunday. Dennis says the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has provided a boat with sonar capabilities to help in the search.