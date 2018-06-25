Stolen vehicle recovered, suspect in custody

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement in regards to an investigation which began as a suspicious vehicle and resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the suspect being taken into custody Sunday.

At approximately 5:21 p.m, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Keese Road in Morgan Township. When deputies responded to investigate, they located the vehicle and the vehicle was identified as a stolen vehicle out of Athens County. The driver fled from the vehicle into a wooded area on Piper Road when deputies attempted to stop it. Through a joint investigation involving multiple agencies, the suspect was identified and at approximately 8:30 p.m., that individual was taken into custody at a residence on Price Strong Road in Meigs County.

Taken into custody as a result of this investigation was William L. Garnes, age 31, of Vinton.

“I am very thankful for the team effort put forth by multiple agencies including the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, The Rio Grande Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol who assisted us in apprehending this suspect and recovering the stolen vehicle. This hard work by a dedicated group of law enforcement professionals proves that if you commit a crime and run from law enforcement, you’re still going to jail, the difference is you’re just going to go to jail tired,” said Champlin.

This investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending consultation with Gallia Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren’s Office.