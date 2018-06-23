A woman playing against the men

NICHOLSVILLE, KY. — A woman from West Virginian roots will be playing against the men in an upcoming Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) tour event.

Brittany Lincicome, 32, of Seminole, Florida, is an eight-time winner of the Ladies Professional Golfers’ Association (LPGA) Tour. Lincicome has won two major titles and is considered one of the LPGA Tour’s longest hitters. She entered the U.S. Women’s Open sixth on the LPGA Tour with a driving distance of 271.985 yards, according to an article in the Tampa Bay Times.

Lincicome’s grandmother Dottie Campbell of Chesapeake, Ohio, said Lincicome was invited to play in an upcoming PGA tour event, the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship, which will be held in Nicholsville, Kentucky, at Keene Trace Golf Club from July 19-22.

Campbell shared Lincicome has been playing golf since she was nine years old. She explained Lincicome’s mother was a resident of Mason County until she met her husband. After they married, the couple made a home in Florida where they raised Lincicome.

However, Campbell shared, Lincicome was made an official West Virginian by state officials considering her mother’s roots. Campbell commented Lincicome will be representing not only Florida when she plays in the PGA tournament, but also West Virginia.

The Tampa Bay Times article stated Lincicome has competed against men in other mini-tour events in Florida during her golf career in preparation for upcoming LPGA tours in which she competes.

Lincicome shared in the article that she “loves” competing with men as she feels she steps up her performance when she plays, trying harder and playing harder.

Tom Murray, president and CEO of Perio, owner of the Barbasol and Pure Silk brands, contacted Lincicome to offer her a sponspor’s exemption, the article stated. In result, Pure Silk is one of her sponsors. Lincicome has won two Pure Silk- Bahamas LPGA Classics, which is the LPGA Tour’s season’s opening event.

According to the PGA website, Lincicome will be the fifth woman in history to be invited to play in a PGA tournament. The other women who preceded her were Michelle Wie, Babe Zaharias, Annika Sorenstam, and Suzy Whaley.

Some information from www.PGA.com and The Tampa Bay Times article “LPGA’s Brittany Lincicome set to play in PGA tour event” was used in this article.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

