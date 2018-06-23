Orsbon appointed Chamber director

GALLIPOLIS — Elisha Orsbon was recently announced the new executive director of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

According to Orsbon, she was named the new director around mid-June after previous director, Rachel Newberry, stepped back to take care of family.

“I love everything about my job,” said Orsbon. “(River Recreation Festival) can be a bit challenging but I love the communication and involvement in the community. I love getting to know businesses and people and seeing how they work together, watching the networking between the businesses. I enjoy it…It’s kind of social work on a different level. There’s a lot of the same thing going on but with businesses.”

Orsbon said she had a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Rio Grande.

Over 200 organizations are represented by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

“We work to be relevant for them and hope they continue to be proud supporters of the Chamber,” said Orsbon. “We plan on doing networking and sponsorship opportunities coming up and I have all kinds of ideas.”

Orsbon started with the Chamber April 2016 as an assistant. When the opportunity to become the associate director of the Chamber opened, she moved into that position and has now taken over the executive director’s position.

“Everything is coming together with River Rec, slowly but surely,” said Orsbon of the upcoming Gallipolis Independence Day celebration as one of her current chief projects. “Registration deadlines are coming up and I’m looking forward to the parade and fireworks.”

According to the Chamber website at galliacounty.org, “The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce promotes, supports and strengthens business and economic development throughout the County and provides leadership through networking and education, to improve the overall business environment for Chamber members. This goal can be reached only by supporting local business, the backbone of any community.”

