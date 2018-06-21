Sheriff’s office arrests one in B and E investigation

MERCERVILLE — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement in regards to an investigation into the breaking and entering of a Mercerville business which has resulted in the arrest of one male and a second male being sought as a person of interest recently.

“The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a breaking entering to a business on the morning of Wednesday, June 20, 2018. As this investigation was actively being pursued by the investigative staff of the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, an alert officer from the Gallipolis Police Department made a discovery during a traffic stop which led to arrest of one the suspects in this case. Austin Vance, age 19, was taken into custody and has been incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail. An additional suspect has been identified and we are now seeking information as to his whereabouts. Ryan Donohue, age 24, of Vinton, Ohio, is now wanted for questioning in this investigation. Mr. Donohue is 6’1” tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds, he has brown hair and blue eyes. We are asking that anyone with information as to where Mr. Donohue can be located, please contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221,” said Champlin.

Champlin said, “This investigation is yet another example of how collaborative efforts coupled with proactive policing is leading to quick resolutions of crimes and justice for our victims here in Gallia County. I would like to commend the diligence of the Gallipolis Police Department and hard work and dedication of our investigative staff for a quick apprehension in this case.”

Vance https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_vance-austin.jpg Vance Donohue https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_donohue-ryan.jpg Donohue

Searches for another person of interest