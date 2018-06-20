Deputy engages in pursuit

GALLIPOLIS — A Gallia County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a pursuit in Gallipolis early Tuesday morning.

According to Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, the deputy was traveling on State Street near Mulberry Avenue when a vehicle reportedly passed at a high rate of speed. When the deputy activated his lights attempting to stop the vehicle, it reportedly accelerated west on State Street turning left onto Henkle Avenue.

According to Champlin, Johnathan Burke, 18, of Gallia County, was operating the vehicle.

After Burke turned onto Chillicothe Road, he allegedly turned off his headlights and stopped the vehicle at a residence. He reportedly attempted to resist arrest by the deputy once stopped, but was soon taken into custody.

At press time, Burke is currently in custody and is charged with resisting arrest, fleeing, underage consumption of alcohol, failure to control, failure to signal, having no license plate light, a white light emitting from the rear of the vehicle, and expired tags.

LOGO ONLINE ONLY https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-6.jpg LOGO ONLINE ONLY