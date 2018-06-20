June indictments released

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in June and returned indictments for the following individuals:

Arnold L. Barnett Jr., 74, of Crown City, four counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, felonies of the third-degree. Derrick L. George, 36, of Vinton, one count of Forgery, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth-degree. Brandon J. Noble, 24, of Dayton, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third-degree. Jonathan L. Mullins, 33, of Jackson, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree. James M. Gray IV, 46, of Patriot, one count of Operating a Vehicle on Highway with Salv Title, an unclassified felony.

Rebecca A. Gorrell, 43, of Bidwell, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth-degree. Misty D. Baird, 32, of Bidwell, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fourth-degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fourth-degree. Jennifer M. Longwell, 43, of Huntington, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Kimberly D. Rusk, 40, of West Columbia, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth-degree. Chasidy J. Young, 36, of Bidwell, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Anthony Zepeda, 46, of Columbus, one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth-degree. Harvey E. Hale II, 34, of Wellston, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Illegal Conveyance, a felony of the third-degree. Leo A. Stephens, 27, of Gallipolis, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the fifth-degree. Misty D. Mount, 37, of Gallipolis, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. Donald T. Henry, 35, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree.

Dakotah M. Pollock, 28, of Bidwell, one count of Attempted Burglary, a felony of the third-degree. Christopher J. Doss, 31, of Coal Grove, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth-degree. Michael L. Cook, 48, of Dayton, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree. Connie R. Carter, 32, of Newark, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth-degree.

The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

LOGO ONLINE ONLY https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-5.jpg LOGO ONLINE ONLY