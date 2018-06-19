Grant available to serve homeless vets

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Morgan Community Action was awarded a grant from the Veterans Administration for the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program to serve homeless veterans for 2017-2018. The Supportive Services Program can assist eligible veterans in 11 counties in Southeast Ohio. The counties include Washington, Morgan, Muskingum, Gallia, Meigs, Athens, Noble, Guernsey, Monroe, Vinton and Belmont.

Washington-Morgan County Community Action is currently looking to identify more veterans that need this assistance.

The goal of the grant is to prevent and end homelessness among low income veterans by promoting housing stability. The grant funds are being used to provide supportive services to low income veterans living in or transitioning in to permanent housing.

While the SSVF program maintains a housing-first model, case managers also look at employment, Veteran benefits, and public benefits. Emily Maze, Washington-Morgan Counties Lead Veteran Case Manager, explains that case management is important because together they can identify barriers in the Veterans current situation. Once the barriers are identified, the case manager is able to link the veteran with the correct resources.

Maze said, “With homeless or at-risk veterans, we want to identify previous issues, needs, and what services we can provide within the community to increase the chances of long-term stability. And most often, the veteran’s needs and barriers intertwine. If the veteran has no source of income, it will be difficult for them to afford housing on his or her own. If the veteran has no transportation, employment opportunities may be limited, and again housing becomes an issue. By taking these barriers into consideration, Washington-Morgan County Community Action hopes to not only assist veteran families temporarily with financial assistance and/or case management but we hope to help the Veteran reach the long-term goal of housing stability by working with community resources.”

Currently, Maze states most of the veterans are working hard toward their housing stability plan by securing housing and establishing or seeking employment.

For more information or to apply for the SSVF program call Emily Maze at 740-373-3745 ext. 306.

