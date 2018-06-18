Upcoming Events in Gallia

GALLIA COUNTY — The Gallia County Convention and Visitor’s bureau has compiled a schedule of upcoming events providing opportunities for families and friends to get together and enjoy Gallia.

Bossard Memorial Library will be hosting the Teen Summer Club Party on June 19 from 2-4 p.m. in the Riverside Room. Teens are invited to join Bossard for a party with snacks, games, music and a group coloring project.

Bossard will also be hosting “Take a Tromp through the Swamp” as part of their summer reading program on June 21 at 10:30 a.m. Tom Sieling, a singer and songwriter for “Tromp through the Swamp” will be at Bossard performing. This is open to the public and is free to anyone, and families are encouraged to attend.

The French City Writer’s Guild will be meeting June 21 at 6 p.m. at Bossard. Writers ages over 18 are encouraged to join. It is an open forum writing group that enables writers to share works and meet others who share a passion for writing. The goal is to provide a comfortable place for people to discuss their written works and receive constructive feedback from members of the guild. Creative writing exercises will be conducted at selected meetings as well. This meeting is for those ages 18 and older as more mature content may be shared. Light refreshments will be served.

Thursday, June 21, the French Art Colony will be hosting New Jasper Station for the Hot Summer Nights concert series. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and admission costs $5, but is free for FAC members. Food and a cash bar will be on hand.

The FAC will also be hosting Coco Day Camp on June 22. Participants will travel with Miguel Rivera to the land of the dead and meet his great-great-grandfather, create sugar skulls and other Mexican folk art. This is open to 4-10 year olds, they should bring a packed lunch, and register online at frenchartcolony.org.

The Gallipolis Car Club will be hosting a cruise in June 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza.

Saturday evening in the City Park at 7 p.m. will be Gospel in the Park, an event held every Friday Night. Bring a lawn chair.

Bossard will be hosting their Color Me Happy: adult coloring program on June 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. Adults are welcome to attend, there will be light refreshments. The event is open to adults 18 and up.

The American Bass Anglers fishing Tournament will come to the Ohio Valley June 24. It is an annual event where ABA members fish the Ohio River in search of the big one. Must be an ABA member to participate. The cost is $70. Fishing begins at 5:45 a.m. (sunrise). Weigh in will begin around 2:15 p.m. at the Gallipolis Riverfront. For more information and the rules/regulations, please visit www.americanbassanglers.com.

