Belle of Cincinnati to return

POINT PLEASANT — The Belle of Cincinnati is returning to Point Pleasant for a dinner cruise.

It’s that time of year when the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center welcomes the Belle for a night of dinner and entertainment along the Ohio River.

The dinner cruise is set for July 30, with boarding at 6:30 p.m. and departure at 7 p.m. from Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. The vessel should return to the park around 9:30 p.m. that night.

A buffet-style dinner is planned as is a performance from Sam Stephens, the one man band. Tickets are $50 for adults and $30 for children ages 4-12. This cruise is also handicap-accessible for those with special needs.

The cruise is a fundraiser for the museum and has become a popular, annual event and night out for local residents.

The Belle of Cincinnati is known as the flagship of BB Riverboats and is described as being a “majestic and ornate beauty,” by her owners. According to BB Riverboats, the Belle is also known for allowing visitors to “cruise in ultimate comfort and luxury surrounded by a lavish Victorian decor, appointed with sumptuous details.”

Each of the climate-controlled decks include a full bar, dance floor and elevator. The upper deck is open-air and said to be perfect for watching the scenery or to take in a stroll. The decks of the boat include the Newport Deck, Covington Deck and Bellevue Deck. The Belle hosts large parties and events and is even available for private charters.

Call the river museum for tickets at 1-304-674-0144, ask for Martha or Ruth. Find the river museum online and on Facebook.

The Belle of Cincinnati is described as being a “majestic and ornate beauty,” by her owners. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_0615.Belle_.jpg The Belle of Cincinnati is described as being a “majestic and ornate beauty,” by her owners.