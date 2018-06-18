Ohio Historical Marker grants available in 18 counties

COLUMBUS — Local communities in portions of Ohio are eligible for a grant to support history in their neighborhoods.

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation, based in Syracuse, New York, now offers grants to cover the cost of Ohio Historical Markers in Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Meigs, Ottawa, Portage, Sandusky, Seneca, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties. The foundation believes that historical markers are important to local historic preservation by educating the public and fostering historic tourism.

The Ohio History Connection, along with local partners, places historical markers all over the state that commemorate important people, places and events in our shared history. For over 60 years, this historical marker program has supported the placement of more than 1600 bronze markers across Ohio. A local sponsor, usually a historical society, civic organization or local government, submits an application for a marker to the Ohio History Connection. Ohio History Connection then confirms the historic significance of the subject and collaborates with the local sponsor to finalize the marker for accuracy.

The local sponsor is typically responsible for the cost of installing these markers, but The William G. Pomeroy Foundation will cover this cost up to $3,040 in those 18 counties.

“The Ohio Historical Marker Program is a wonderful opportunity to commemorate the fascinating history of the Buckeye State,” said Bill Pomeroy, Founder and Trustee of the Pomeroy Foundation. “The story of the Pomeroy family runs deep in Ohio and the Foundation has a special interest in the state’s history. One of our main initiatives is to preserve and promote history through signage grant programs. We’re proud to partner with Ohio History Connection to support those efforts in Ohio and help communities celebrate their history.”

“This grant program enables more Ohioans to share their important local history,” says Burt Logan, Executive Director & CEO of the Ohio History Connection. “Ohio Historical Markers immerse you in the stories of our past and build a foundation for the appreciation of history among future generations.”

For more information on the criteria for The William G. Pomeroy grant and to apply, visit this link: https://bit.ly/2LOrbeb