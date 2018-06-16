Celebrating Father’s Day

My father was a hard-working father and husband who wanted the best for his family. He was an unbelieving sinner but didn’t want his family to see that. He wanted them to see a man that was a great provider who loved his family and protected them from all of the evils of the world while he was the head of his home he would not allow undisciplined people doing unlawful and evil actions in his home. He flirted with my mother, never verbally or physically abusing her, he ran a smooth household and was a good provider…he was easy going, of good humor and a congenial person.

My Heavenly Father is the only provider for heaven and earth and he doesn’t have to hide anything for He is most excellent and caring for everything He created. Read the book of Genesis in the Holy scriptures and you can see that. We had cards on our kitchen walls stating that Jesus is the head of our house. The unseen guest at every table. The silent listener to every conversation. My earthly father soon saw that was true, he listened to Sam Cook, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin when they were singing in the church choir over the radio and he listen to Reverend C. L. Franklin, the father of Aretha preach across the records for he did not go to church, but I’m convinced that the cards on the wall that he read everyday convinced him that he was not the head of the house, that Jesus was truly the head of our house. So he requested the requirements and took actions to become God’s child through Jesus the Christ and became obedient unto his Heavenly Father. God wants us to honor Him and His plan for our life and He wants us to honor the fifth commandment. Honor our (earthly) father and mother that our days may be long upon the land which the Lord our God has given us. I am grateful for my father that God gave me, I am truly delightfully happy for a heavenly Father who created the heaven and the earth. Who created the earth for us to have dominion over. I am happy for you fathers today, too. Happy Father’s day everyone.

Celebrating Father’s Day

By Nellie Ruby Taylor Contributing columnist

Nellie Ruby Taylor is an educator and evangelist residing in Gallia County.

Nellie Ruby Taylor is an educator and evangelist residing in Gallia County.