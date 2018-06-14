‘Kennedy’ and ‘Davis’ to show American spirit

GALLIPOLIS — With Chautauqua winding down for another year, Dr. J. Holmes Armstead will portray general and commander of the Tuskegee Airmen, Benjamin Davis, Jr., on Friday and Jeremy Meier will portray the late U.S. Senator Bobby Kennedy, Saturday.

Both performances will begin on their respective days at 7:30 p.m. with local music beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the red tent in City Park.

According to ohiohumanities.org, Friday will feature “Dr. J. Holmes Armstead as American United States Air Force general and commander of the World War II Tuskegee Airmen, Benjamin O. Davis Jr. (December 18, 1912 – July 4, 2002). Davis was the first African American general officer in the United States Air Force. On December 9, 1998, he was advanced to four-star general by President Bill Clinton. During World War II, Davis was commander of the 99th Fighter Squadron and the 332nd Fighter Group, which escorted bombers on air combat missions over Europe. Davis flew sixty missions in P-39, Curtiss P-40, P-47, and P-51 Mustang fighters. Davis followed in his father’s footsteps in breaking racial barriers, as Benjamin O. Davis Sr. was the first African American general in the United States Army.”

Again, according to ohiohumanities.org, Saturday will feature Meier as “Robert Francis ‘Bobby’ Kennedy (November 20, 1925 – June 6, 1968) was an American politician and lawyer who served as a United States Senator from New York from January 1965 until his assassination in June 1968. He was the 64th US Attorney General from January 1961 to September 1964, serving under his older brother, President John F. Kennedy, and his successor, Lyndon B. Johnson. In 1968, Kennedy was a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination for the presidency; he ran on a platform of racial and economic justice, non-aggression in foreign policy, decentralization of power, and social change. A crucial element of his campaign was an engagement with the young, whom he identified as being the future of a reinvigorated American society based on partnership and equality.”

Sally Ann Drucker presents her performance as Betty Friedan, women’s activist and writer, during Thursday’s Chautauqua events. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_DSC_0173.jpg Sally Ann Drucker presents her performance as Betty Friedan, women’s activist and writer, during Thursday’s Chautauqua events. Dean Wright | OVP