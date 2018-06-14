Three sentenced and to register as sex offenders

GALLIPOLIS — Three men were recently sentenced by the Gallia Court of Common Pleas for their separate and respective sexually-related crimes and will be expected to register as sex offenders.

Jaques Howards, 34, of Gallipolis, pleaded guilty to one count of rape of the first-degree and sentenced to 10 years to life undetermined for an incidents occurring between 2001 to 2005 with the victim being below the age of 10. According to Gallia Prosecutor Jason Holdren, this means the individual serves a minimum of 10 years in a state facility before going before that facility’s parole board. He can potentially serve life or be out sooner, depending on what the board decides.

The prosecutor said law enforcement was contacted in June 2017 because the victim, who is now an adult, was suffering issues from the previous abuse. Detective Sgt. Justin Rice with the Gallipolis Police Department worked the case before Ohio BCI became involved. Howard was indicted August 2017 before being sentenced June 7. Howard will also be registered as a tier III sex offender, the most stringent labeling and a life of registering with the area sheriff’s office every 90 days.

Steven Goody, 63, of Bidwell, was sentenced May 7 for two third-degree gross sexual imposition charges to eight years in prison and will register as a tier II sex offender. Goody was indicted September of last year for three counts of rape and two gross sexual imposition.

“It’s worth noting, we are ready, willing and able to try this case on all charges,” said Holdren. “But a huge consideration in that is that we listened to the desires of the victim and the family and this was their desired outcome.”

Bryan McQuaid, 36, of Gallipolis, was sentenced to four years for attempted rape, a second-degree felony, and will serve four years in a state facility before being registered as a tier III sex offender.

“On these three cases, the outcomes were heavily influenced by the victims’ desires, their trauma, the revictimization potential and the likelihood of success,” said Holdren. “Those types of things led to these decisions being made.”

