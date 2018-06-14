Gallia Local School Board approves agenda items

PATRIOT — The Gallia County Local School District Board of Education recently met to conduct normal business.

The board accepted the following resignations: Ashley Matheney, School Psychologist, effective end of 2017-2018 contractual year, Bridget Cox, Quiz Bowl Advisor, South Gallia Middle, Todd Kemper, JV Softball Coach, River Valley High School, effective beginning of 2017-2018 school year, Amber Miller, Varsity Cheerleading Coach, South Gallia High, effective end of 2017-2018 school year, Jason Northup, Jr High Football Coach, South Gallia Middle, effective end of 2017-2018 school year.

The board also recommended to non-renew all 2017-2018 non-certified supplemental contracts at the conclusion of the 2017-2018 school year.

The board decided to grant up to 10 extended service days for the 2017-2018 school year to the following individual: Sarah Marshall, psychologist and Martha C. Walker for the 2017-2018 contractual year paid from Part B.

The board granted the following individuals a contract in the Gallia County Local School District, effective the beginning of the 2018-2019 contractual year, as indicated: Todd Boothe, Technology and Maintenance Coordinator, 5 years, and Sandra Plantz, TAG and Title I Coordinator, 5 years.

The board granted the following certified individuals a one year limited contract in the Gallia County Local School District, effective the beginning of the 2018-2019 contractual year: Macyn Baylor, Brittany Beman, Matthew Bess, Shi Cremeens, Kelli Garaffa, Chloe Houck, Samantha Klingaman, Irene Lanz, Derrick Layton, Colby Lee, Ashley Morgan, Beth Mota, Halee Myers, Lisa Ratliff, John Reed, Corey Small, Bruce Michael Smith, Kelly Smith-Vernon, Lorie West, and Kent Wolfe.

The board granted the following certificated individuals a two year limited contract in the Gallia County Local School District, effective the beginning of the 2018-2019 contractual year: Kegan Angel, Hillary Attar, Shannon Barlow, Diana Bing, Stephanie Campbell, Emily Dailey, Amanda Gilbert, Talisha Holloway, James “Randy” Kessinger, Caleb McClanahan, Alexandria Morrow, Bryan Morrow, Kathleen Murphy, Robyn Slone, Jessica Stephens, James “Codie” Ward, Abigail Whitt, and Taylor Wood.

The board granted the following certificated individuals a three year limited contract in the Gallia County Local School District, effective the beginning of the 2018-2019 contractual year: Nancy Davison, Jada Hall, Heather Howard, Matthew Huck, David Pope, Jerrod Sparling, Marva Stumbo, Jenny Tenney, Denise Toler, M. Cassie Walker, Ruth Warden, Karen Waugh, and Clara Whittington.

The board granted the following certificated individuals a Continuing Contract in the Gallia County Local School District, effective the beginning of the 2018-2019 contractual year: Brea McClung, and Aaron Walker.

The board granted the following classified individuals a contract in the Gallia County Local School district, effective beginning of the 2018-2019 contractual year, as indicated: Margaret Adkins, Bus Driver, two year limited Patricia Baer, Aide, one year limited Michael Bostic, Maintenance/Groundskeeper, one year limited Arthur Brown, Bus Driver, one year limited Crystal Brown, Cook, 1 year limited Trenton Cremeens, Bus Driver, 1 year limited Pam Davies, Aide, 1 year limited Jillian Davison, Bus Driver, one year limited Kim Double, Bus Driver, two year limited Kandas Fitzpatrick, Bus Driver, two year limited Kim Gilbert, Cook, Continuing Kristina Hill, Custodian, 1 year limited Lindsey Isaac, Custodian, 2 year limited Maranda Jenkins, Aide, one year limited Donnie Johnson, Bus Driver, two year limited Tim Jones, Bus Driver, one year limited Emily Northup, Aide, one year limited Jason Peck, Aide, one year pending grant approval Amy Reynolds, Custodian, two year limited Amanda Rhodes, Aide, two year limited Dave Russell, Bus Driver, two year limited Linda Simmers, Bus Driver, two year limited Allison Small, Parent Mentor, one year pending grant funding Tamyra Wallace, Aide, Continuing.

The board granted Selina Mitchell and Tonya Young, Student Liaisons, a one year contract effective the 2018-2019 contractual year. The board granted the following individual a contract in the Gallia County Local School District, effective the beginning of the 2018-2019 contractual year: Lora Delaney, 5 years.

The board employed the following individual on a supplemental one year limited contract for the 2018-2019 school year: Larry Carter.

Employ the following individual(s) on a supplemental contract: Brett Bostic, Head Boys Basketball Coach, 2018-2019 school year, Michael Burke, JV Softball Coach , 2017-2018 school year, Todd Kemper, Volunteer Assistant Softball Coach, 2017-2018 school year.

Employ the following individuals as a substitute teacher for the 2017-2018 school year: Monte Bass, Jennifer Blake, Lena Hamilton, Andrea Houck, Briana Stout.

Employ the following individuals as a substitute custodian for the 2017-2018 school year: Missy Lambert, Jeff Nelson. Approve leave without pay for Sarah Shirley on May 8, 2018 to be granted after personal leave has been exhausted. Approve leave without pay for Jessica Stephens on May 18, 2018 to be granted after personal leave has been exhausted.

Grant the following certificated individuals a Two Year Limited contract in the Gallia County Local School District, effective the beginning of the 2018-2019 contractual year: Ashli Halley, Candace Halley, Approve FMLA Request for Karen Polcyn when her sick leave is depleted.