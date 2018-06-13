‘Friedan’ to bring ‘mystique’ to stage

GALLIPOLIS — With Fred Blanco as Cesar Chavez having performed Wednesday night, Sally Ann Drucker voices her performance as women’s activist and author Betty Friedan in the red tent in City Park as part of Ohio Chautauqua at 7:30 p.m. and with music starting at 6:30 p.m., this evening.

The event is free an open to the public, as all Chautauqua activities in City Park are.

According to ohiohumanities.org, “join Dr. Sally Ann Drucker as she presents Betty Friedan (February 4, 1921 – February 4, 2006), a leading figure in the women’s movement in the United States. Her 1963 book The Feminine Mystique is often credited with sparking the second wave of American feminism in the 20th century. In 1966, Friedan co-founded and was elected the first president of the National Organization for Women (NOW), which aimed to bring women ‘into the mainstream of American society now [in] fully equal partnership with men.’ Regarded as an influential author and intellectual in the United States, Friedan remained active in politics and advocacy for the rest of her life, authoring six books.”

According to Chautauqua program materials, “since 1993, Sally Ann Drucker has presented interesting and infamous women at Chautauquas. She first portrayed Frances Wright feminist abolitionist, at a National Endowment for the Humanities-funded Democracy in America Chautauqua, touring eight states over three summers. She has also portrayed Emma Goldman, feminist anarchist; Rosie the Riveter, WW II defense worker, Lucrezia Borgia, 16th-century duchess; and Hazel Shaw, Dust Bowl survivor. Drucker is pleased to present Betty Friedan, her most contemporary figure, for Ohio Chautauqua. When not performing, she is a professor of English at SUNY Nassau, also teaching weomen’s studies and other interdisciplinary courses there.”

Books by Friedan include “It Changed My Life: Writins on the Women’s Movement,” “The Second Stage,” “The Fountain of Age,” “Beyond Gender” and “Life So Far: A Memoir.”

Fred Blanco, as Cezar Chavez, performs Wednesday evening in Gallipolis City Park. Here he holds a shortened hoe which was used by workers in farming because field owners felt it enhanced work performance. Among eliminating the short hoe, Chavez and his supporters fought for clean water and better working conditions as union members. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/06/web1_DSC_0156.jpg Fred Blanco, as Cezar Chavez, performs Wednesday evening in Gallipolis City Park. Here he holds a shortened hoe which was used by workers in farming because field owners felt it enhanced work performance. Among eliminating the short hoe, Chavez and his supporters fought for clean water and better working conditions as union members. Dean Wright | OVP